UNEXPECTED Returns for a Third Season on TLC

TLC's riveting series UNEXPECTED returns for a third season beginning Sunday, August 4 at 10pm ET/PT. The eye-opening show takes a raw look at several teenage couples' journeys through parenthood, and the responsibilities that fall upon each family as they struggle to raise multiple generations, oftentimes under the same roof. Not every family member sees eye to eye with the teens when it comes to child-rearing, and tension is inevitable when roles become blurred.

Returning this season are McKayla (18) and Caelan (20) who are expecting their second child, and Chloe (17) and Max (19), who are adjusting to their new life as first-time parents while simultaneously trying to maintain their relationship, despite Chloe's parents' disapproval. Viewers will also be introduced to four new couples who are trying to navigate the ups and downs of teenage pregnancy and parenthood, including Hailey (16) and Matthew (16), Rilah (16) and Anthony (18), and Tyra (18) and Alex (18), in addition to Tyra's younger sister Tiarra (16) who recently birthed her first child with her boyfriend Dee (18).

In the season three premiere, viewers find McKayla and Caelan at a crossroads in their relationship, and McKayla is ready to self-induce labor on her second child. Meanwhile, Chloe is essentially parenting Ava as a single mom while also attempting to maintain distance between her parents and her boyfriend Max, who may be facing jail time. Also, just days after her younger sister Tiarra gave birth to a baby girl, Tyra finds out that she is five months pregnant, and she is concerned about the health of her baby. And, much to Hailey's dismay, Matthew has yet to introduce her to his sister, who has serious doubts about Matthew's readiness to become a father.

As these teens transition from proms, to baby showers, to delivery rooms, their families stick by their side every step of the way, while helping to guide them from heartbreak and helplessness, to hope.

TLC is partnering with Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned pregnancy, to help viewers use UNEXPECTED as a way to spark meaningful conversations about unplanned pregnancies. There have been historic declines in teen pregnancy and meaningful declines in unplanned pregnancy over the past two decades, according to Power to Decide. However, progress doesn't mean victory: nearly one in four girls will get pregnant by age 20, and children of teen moms are more likely to become teen parents themselves. Based on themes covered in the show, Power to Decide is creating discussion-starters, information and tips for young people and their parents, mentors and allies to jump-start open conversations and ensure all young people have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child. These resources will be available for viewers at TLCme.com/FamilyResources.

UNEXPECTED: BABY BUMPS is returning for season three. The original digital series will be available on TLC GO July 28. This five-episode digital series catches up with the returning moms and introduces three new expectant teens and their families.

UNEXPECTED is produced by Eastern TV for TLC.





