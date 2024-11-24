UBCP/ACTRA Reveals 2024 Awards Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The spotlight shone brightly at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver as UBCP/ACTRA celebrated the best in film, television, and new media at the 13th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards. Eight outstanding performers were recognized during this prestigious peer-adjudicated ceremony.

The event brought together over 700 actors, industry leaders, and notable figures, all gathered to celebrate the exceptional talent of UBCP/ACTRA members. The awards, spanning eight performance categories, recognized remarkable achievements in storytelling and performance. It was an unforgettable evening filled with recognition, camaraderie, and celebration for the nominees, winners, and guests alike.

“This is our time to put on our glad rags and celebrate the achievements of our membership, of our world class talent who create, pursue excellence and astonish,” said Keith Martin Gordey, UBCP/ACTRA President and ACTRA National Vice President. “It is a time to recognize those who have given back to our industry and community in large measure.”



UBCP/ACTRA AWARDS 2024 WINNERS

Best Lead Performance, Motion Picture

Michelle Harrison – Re: Uniting

Best Lead Performance, Series

Jewel Staite – Family Law, The Chickens Come Home to Roost

Best Supporting Performance, Motion Picture

Priscilla Faia – Calamity Jane

Best Supporting Performance, Series

Kandyse McClure – Virgin River, Calculated Risk

Best Performance, Made for Television

Faith Wright – Buying Back My Daughter

Best Stunt Performance

Production– Tracker – Klamath Falls

Stunt Coordinator – Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle, Sharlène Royer

Stunt Performer – Janene Carleton, Jordan Davis, Simon Pidgeon, Matthew Phillips, Quentin Schneider

Best Short Performance

Garfield Wilson – DTF?

Best Voice Performance

Brian Drummond – Sonic Prime – No Escape

In addition to the eight performance awards, the John Juliani Award of Excellence was presented to John Cassini for his outstanding contributions as a performer and his significant accomplishments within the industry.

