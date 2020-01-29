Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza to host BARKITECTURE on Quibi

Today, Quibi announced Tyler Cameron, television personality and model, and Delia Kenza, acclaimed urban interior designer, as the hosts of BARKITECTURE.

BARKITECTURE captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable. In each episode, the hosts work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.

Executive producers include Courtney Smith, Audra Smith and Jake Haelen for Turn Card Content. Turn Card Content and Bravo Media are producing.

Tyler Cameron is a television personality, model, philanthropist, and fitness enthusiast. Born and raised in Florida, he played football at Wake Forest University and later at Florida Atlantic University, where he received his MBA. He currently splits his time between New York and Florida, where he recently started his own construction company. Additionally, he continues to serve as an ambassador for ABC Food Tours, which aims to enrich the lives of children in underserved communities by taking them on food and fitness excursions.

Tyler is represented by 3 Arts, WME and Soul Artists.

Delia Kenza is a Brooklyn-based interior designer who specializes in complete renovations of urban living spaces. She officially launched her career in home design nine years ago, putting her stamp on a diverse range of projects - from her real estate investments to renovations for clients who trust her design vision. Using bold, clean lines, natural materials, and a neutral palette augmented by carefully chosen color accents, Delia Kenza creates interiors with a modern aesthetic that subtly nods to the past. Her polished yet instinctive way of blending past and present creates an environment that is both soothing and stimulating.

Delia Kenza realized her passion for design at a young age, heavily influenced by her grandmother (whose names she shares). "She was elegant in everything she did, everything she wore, and in how she lived. A seamstress by trade, my grandmother surrounded herself with beauty."

Delia Kenza has led an extraordinary and varied life, from a short stint as a self-taught auto mechanic to years as a lawyer. These experiences all inform her streamlined yet eclectic approach, resulting in original yet comfortable interiors that are as singular as they are practical. Delia Kenza's work has been featured in publications like New York Magazine, Brownstoner, and Dwell. She is one of 50 designers featured in Carl Dellatore's book, On Style Inspiration and Advice from the New Generation of Interior Design, and has appeared on platforms such as HGTV and Open House New York.

Cameron Photo Credit: Bailey Sondag





