TuneIn Launches THE 2020 ELECTION Channel

TuneIn, the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service, today announced the launch of "The 2020 Election" channel, the premier election coverage source featuring timely political news content spanning from Super Tuesday to the Inauguration. "The 2020 Election" channel is a one-stop audio destination that provides users with in-depth coverage from national networks like MSNBC, CNN, FOX News Talk, CNBC and more, as well as the local stations reporting on the races close to home, for free via TuneIn's mobile app and website.

"The 2020 Election," a new product experience, also provides in-depth candidate profiles that feature live updates and on-demand podcasts from the campaign trail. Users can even donate to a candidate's campaign directly from TuneIn's mobile app or website. During this pivotal year for news, TuneIn continues to reinvent radio for a connected world with a unique content offering that allows listeners across the political Spectrum to stay informed with perspectives from the left, right and center with live streaming coverage of debates and conventions, as well as national and local races as Election Day approaches.

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 197 countries and can be found on more than 200 different major platforms and devices, dominating THE VOICE assistant space with partnerships that include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, and devices such as Sonos, Bose and Tesla. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

