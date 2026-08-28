Troye Sivan Drops New Single 'LA Wants Me Dead' For FX's THE SHARDS

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Troye Sivan has released a new original single, "LA Wants Me Dead," written for FX's THE SHARDS. The song was written and performed by Sivan alongside longtime collaborator Leland, and according to FX, it channels the dark, seductive energy of the drama and its 1980s Los Angeles setting.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world.

The single arrives ahead of the full THE SHARDS Original Soundtrack, which is set for release on October 16. FX shared the track alongside a link for fans to listen in full, framing it as part of the atmosphere built around the series' vivid period setting.

The release follows a string of recent looks at the drama's world, including a scene detailed in THE SHARDS: Bret Presses Ron Kellner on Son Matt's Disappearance, which further explores the mystery unfolding within the show's insular prep school setting.

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