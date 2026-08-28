THE SHARDS: Bret Presses Ron Kellner on Son Matt's Disappearance

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FX shared a new scene from THE SHARDS in which Bret, played by Igby Rigney, visits Ron Kellner, played by James Wolk, to press him about the disappearance of Kellner's son, Matt, played by Owen Painter. The scene, drawn from the sixth episode of the drama, has Bret probing Ron for information about what happened to Matt and who might be involved.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they contend with identity, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world.

The scene marks an escalation in the season's central mystery, shifting the search for answers about Matt's fate directly onto his father. Ron Kellner's reaction to Bret's questions signals new stakes for a storyline that has largely unfolded among the students themselves.

More on the cast's dynamic can be found in THE SHARDS Cast Opens Up About Their Off-Screen Chemistry.

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