Trevor Noah to Interview Presidential Candidate Mark Sanford on THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH

Trevor Noah welcomes Presidential candidate Mark Sanford on THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah. Watch the interview Monday, September 30 at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has proven to be a key stop for Presidential candidates including Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, as well other prominent political figures such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Kasich, Chris Christie, and former 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates Bill de Blasio, Kirsten Gillibrand and Eric Swalwell.

Hosted by Trevor Noah since 2015, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH brings insightful humor to the day's top headlines, providing coverage of and catharsis from daily events through a sharp, incisive lens. Noah's coverage is deepened by "The World's Fakest News Team," which includes correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White, Roy Wood Jr., and contributors Lewis Black and Gina Yashere.



Under Noah's leadership, the Emmy® Award-winning franchise has expanded its footprint considerably over the past few years. THE DAILY SHOW continues to broaden its social and digital platforms with customized, award-winning original content. The series pushed into the physical world by creating and curating "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," with exhibits in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin and Washington D.C.; and with a New York Times Best Seller book, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, which was released in July 2018.



Winner of an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for its "Between the Scenes" series on Facebook Watch, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH received its first nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in 2018, along with its first nomination in the Outstanding Interactive Program category.



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App. Viewers can follow THE DAILY SHOW on Twitter and Instagram, subscribe to its Youtube channel and become a fan of THE DAILY SHOW on Facebook. Fans can follow Trevor Noah on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also receive THE DAILY SHOW Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa devices and subscribe to the Emmy® Award-winning "Between the Scenes" via Facebook Watch.



Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





Related Articles View More TV Stories