Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With His Fourth Original Comedy Special WHERE WAS I

The special premieres globally on Netflix on December 19.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Trevor Noah's new special, Where Was I, premieres globally on Netflix on December 19.

Where Was I marks Trevor Noah’s fourth original comedy special on Netflix, including I Wish You Would, Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark.

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms. 

The special was filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. It was directed by David Paul Meyer. Trevor Noah serves as Executive Producer alongside Sanaz Yamin, Bob Bain, Norman Aladjem, and Derek Van Pelt



