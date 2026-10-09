Trevor Noah Discusses Why His Mom Skips His Shows

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Trevor Noah appeared on TODAY to discuss the release of a 10th anniversary edition of his bestselling memoir 'Born a Crime,' which includes a new epilogue and answers to questions from readers. The comedian, author and podcast host used the appearance to reflect on the book's legacy a decade after its original publication.

During the conversation, Noah revealed why his mother does not attend his live shows or watch his television specials. He shared her explanation for staying away, quoting her as saying, "Listen I love that you do what you do, but I want my Trevor. We have our stories and our connection together."

The updated edition of 'Born a Crime' builds on the original memoir with additional material addressing questions from readers who have engaged with the book since its initial release. Noah's appearance centered on the new content added for the anniversary edition rather than new projects beyond the book.

The TODAY interview focused on the personal dynamic between Noah and his mother as a throughline for the memoir's continued resonance, with Noah using the moment to explain the boundary his mother has maintained around his public career.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 01 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me