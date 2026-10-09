Trevor Noah Discusses Why His Mom Skips His Shows
The comedian and author shares a new epilogue in the updated edition of his bestselling memoir.
Trevor Noah appeared on TODAY to discuss the release of a 10th anniversary edition of his bestselling memoir 'Born a Crime,' which includes a new epilogue and answers to questions from readers. The comedian, author and podcast host used the appearance to reflect on the book's legacy a decade after its original publication.
During the conversation, Noah revealed why his mother does not attend his live shows or watch his television specials. He shared her explanation for staying away, quoting her as saying, "Listen I love that you do what you do, but I want my Trevor. We have our stories and our connection together."
The updated edition of 'Born a Crime' builds on the original memoir with additional material addressing questions from readers who have engaged with the book since its initial release. Noah's appearance centered on the new content added for the anniversary edition rather than new projects beyond the book.
The TODAY interview focused on the personal dynamic between Noah and his mother as a throughline for the memoir's continued resonance, with Noah using the moment to explain the boundary his mother has maintained around his public career.
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