Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About New Memoir 'The Steps' and Daughter's Engagement

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Sylvester Stallone sat down with TODAY to discuss his first-ever memoir, 'The Steps,' revealing personal struggles and behind-the-scenes stories he had not previously shared publicly. The Oscar-winning actor used the appearance to open up about material from the book that even his own family had not heard before.

During the conversation, Stallone addressed whether he wished he had shared these stories with his three children sooner, offering a rare look at how the memoir forced him to reckon with parts of his past. He also weighed in on 'I Play Rocky,' giving his thoughts on the project tied to his most famous role.

The interview also touched on a happier family milestone, with Stallone celebrating his daughter Sophia's recent engagement. The mix of candid reflection and personal celebration gave the segment a dual focus, pairing the emotional weight of the memoir with a lighter family update.

Stallone's remarks on TODAY centered the memoir as a vehicle for reassessing decades of his life and career, with the actor describing the book as an opportunity to reveal what happened behind the scenes in ways he had not done before.

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