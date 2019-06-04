Travel Channel Renews New Hit Series PARANORMAL CAUGHT ON CAMERA

After a record-breaking first season, Travel Channel has greenlit 26 new episodes of the hit series, "Paranormal Caught on Camera." The show, which launched on Wednesday, February 13, posted a 50% increase year-over-year for its time slot and ranks in the top 3 of all Travel Channel original series. Over 13.2 million total viewers have tuned into the first season to date. New episodes will air early next year.

"'Paranormal Caught on Camera' gets right to the good stuff and delivers strange and unexplained phenomena that our audience can't get enough of seeing," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "These are head-scratching videos that are so crazy and unbelievable that you want to see them over and over again... and may convert even the biggest skeptics out there. Plus, it's just plain fun to watch!"

Each hour-long episode of "Paranormal Caught on Camera" showcases the most amazing, eye-opening and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world, as a panel of experts and specialists breaks down the footage and analyzes what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. The season finale will air on a special day on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"Paranormal Caught on Camera" is produced by Meetinghouse Productions, Inc. for Travel Channel. For Meetinghouse Productions, the executive producer is Jason Cilo. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Charles Nordlander, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

