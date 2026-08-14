Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Was 'Moved to Tears' Revisiting Boarding School

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Tracee Ellis Ross opened up about an emotional return to her old boarding school in Switzerland during a preview clip for SUNDAY SITDOWN, TODAY's interview series hosted by Willie Geist. The Emmy-nominated actor described the visit as unexpectedly powerful, telling Geist, "I was moved to tears numerous times."

The clip does not go into detail about what prompted the trip back to the school, but Ross's reaction suggests the visit carried significant weight for her personally. Her comments come as part of a broader conversation with Geist for the SUNDAY SITDOWN series, which features TODAY sitting down with notable figures for extended interviews.

The preview offers only a glimpse of the full conversation, with Ross's emotional recollection serving as the centerpiece of the clip shared by TODAY. The remarks hint at a more personal and reflective side of the discussion beyond typical career-focused interview segments.

Further details from the sitdown, including additional context on her time at the school and what else she and Geist discussed, are expected to unfold as more of the interview is shared through TODAY's platforms.

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