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Tracee Ellis Ross sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to share two striking memories from her childhood: being painted by Andy Warhol and having the chance to meet Lucille Ball. The conversation offered a personal look at the world Ross grew up in, with both anecdotes pointing to an upbringing that put her in proximity to some of the most recognizable figures in American pop culture and entertainment history.

Ross discussed the Warhol portrait as a childhood experience, placing her among the subjects the artist captured during his prolific career. The meeting with Lucille Ball added another layer to the conversation, with Ross recounting what it was like to encounter one of television's most iconic comedic performers at a young age.

The two stories together painted a picture of a childhood shaped by extraordinary access to cultural figures, and Ross spoke about both with the kind of specificity that comes from memories that clearly left a lasting impression. The segment gave the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK audience an unusually personal window into her early life.

The conversation kept the focus squarely on Ross's own recollections of those encounters, offering the audience a rare and personal glimpse into experiences from her childhood that have clearly stayed with her.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark Recent Articles Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Being Painted by Andy Warhol and Meeting Lucille Ball

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