Tracee Ellis Ross on Meeting Elephants and Revisiting Her Childhood School in SOLO TRAVELING

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A close encounter with elephants and a return to her childhood boarding school were among the highlights Tracee Ellis Ross described during her appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she discussed the second season of SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS. Ross walked the hosts through what it was like to spend time with elephants, one of the more striking experiences documented in the new season, and also opened up about revisiting the boarding school she attended as a child, a trip that added a personal dimension to the travel series.

SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS follows Ross as she journeys alone to various destinations, turning solo travel into both an adventure and a form of self-exploration. The second season expands on that premise with experiences that range from wildlife encounters to emotionally resonant personal history, as her boarding school visit demonstrates.

The boarding school segment stands out as one of the more intimate moments Ross described, framing THE TRIP not just as tourism but as a way of reconnecting with her own past. The elephant encounter, by contrast, offered the kind of unscripted wildlife experience that solo travel can produce, and Ross spoke about it with evident enthusiasm during the conversation.

Ross's appearance is part of a recent stretch of guest bookings on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK that have centered on personal storytelling and behind-the-scenes looks at current television projects.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark Recent Articles Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Being Painted by Andy Warhol and Meeting Lucille Ball

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