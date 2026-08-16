Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up on Broadway Debut, Travel Series and Mom Diana Ross

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Tracee Ellis Ross sat down with Willie Geist for TODAY's SUNDAY SITDOWN, visiting the New York City building where she spent part of her childhood while discussing her Broadway debut in the one-woman show EVERY BEAUTIFUL THING. The conversation also touched on the new season of her Emmy-nominated series 'Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross' and what it was like growing up as the daughter of music icon Diana Ross.

Ross has previously spoken with Geist as part of the SUNDAY SITDOWN series, including a preview clip in which she described an emotional return to her boarding school in Switzerland, telling him she was 'moved to tears numerous times' during that visit. That earlier conversation offered a glimpse into the more personal, reflective territory Ross has been willing to explore with Geist across their interviews.

In this latest sitdown, Ross expanded that personal lens to her New York roots, walking Geist through the building tied to her early years in the city ahead of her stage debut with EVERY BEAUTIFUL THING. She also discussed the continuation of her travel series, which has earned her an Emmy nomination, giving viewers insight into how that project has developed into a new season.

Ross additionally reflected on her upbringing as the daughter of Diana Ross, adding another layer to a wide-ranging conversation that spans her career milestones and family history. More on her earlier SUNDAY SITDOWN appearance can be found in BroadwayWorld's previous coverage.

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