Tonya Rapley Joins Dan Rosensweig as Co-Host on GOING FROM BROKE

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, TODAY announced new co-host Tonya Rapley and new cast members for Season 2 of the Crackle Original award-winning series, Going From Broke. The series is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and co-hosted by entrepreneur and millennial money expert Tonya Rapley, and will premiere on Crackle Thursday, May 20th.

In Going From Broke, Dan Rosensweig and Tonya Rapley help debtors overcome crippling financial struggles to become CEOs of their own lives. Rosensweig commits his company to fulfill the mission of putting students first by helping them save time and be smarter with both their education as well as their finances. Highly sought-after entrepreneur and financial consultant Rapley created the award-winning site "My Fab Finance" in 2013, catapulting her to the forefront as a nationally recognized millennial money expert. Rapley was recently named the "New Face of Wealth Building" by Black Enterprise magazine and selected as a modern History Maker by TV One.

In a groundbreaking experiment, during the six-week remote production of Season 2 Crackle will bring viewers inside the cast's transformation process by airing footage in real-time while engaging viewers across social media to have important conversations about the relatable and timely issues around debt. The "real-time" segments will air on Crackle and social media beginning April 8th until the season premiere on May 20th.

Season 2 follows six new cast members from around the country.

24-year-old Isabel is drowning in student loan debt and needs professional guidance so she can pay off her debt and achieve her goals of buying a home and planning a wedding before she's 30.

College sweethearts Enam and Carlin owe over $200k in student loans and credit card bills. Every month they add onto their significant credit card debt to help pay for the medical bills of their 2 year old son who has sickle cell disease, and is in line for a surgery that could be a cure. They're seeking advice that will allow them to be financially free and give their son a better life.

Single mom Tina has mounting bills consisting of student loans, a love of shopping, money owed for weight loss surgery and debt she took on during her divorce. She is determined that this is her year to break free, and will do anything to get there.

New parents Jake and Chelsea struggle with compounding medical debt from several miscarriages. Chelsea lost most of her work as a baker during the pandemic and now, pregnant again, they hope to improve their finances enough to buy a first home before the birth.

Ryan, a 26-year-old contractor who lives at home, financially supports his mother who is battling stage 3 breast cancer. They owe $30k on their home and are close to foreclosure. Ryan hopes to be a successful entrepreneur one day, but right now just needs to learn how to manage his own finances like a CEO.

The Donovan, a classically trained concert pianist, has struggled to pay off student loans and credit cards. Now unemployed due the pandemic, he finds himself in an even deeper hole with his monthly expenses far outweighing what he's able to bring in.

"Going From Broke puts a spotlight on a financial epidemic occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic that has put so many people in financial stress due to unemployment and mounting debt," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "These real-time segments will feature raw, emotional footage of the cast as financial experts Dan Rosensweig and Tonya Rapley guide them on the path to financial freedom."

"The student debt crisis continues to plague our country, threatening disastrous consequences for families and generations to come," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, Inc. "This issue has always been deeply important to me and, given the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on THE JOB market, it is even more critical that we help young people, who are drowning in debt, find a path to financial freedom. I am looking forward to partnering with Tonya, who brings a wealth of financial knowledge and expertise to the show, as we work with this cast to change the trajectory of their lives."

"As a financial expert, I'm especially focused on helping people make better money decisions. The emotional toll of debt can be suffocating, MAKING IT difficult to make the right choices," said co-host Tonya Rapley. "I am so excited to be partnering with this team to put my skills to use and help these folks confront their debt, hopefully breaking the cycle."

Season 1 of Going From Broke is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Crackle and has garnered over 17 million streams. Season 2 is being produced by Flicker Filmworks. To learn more about the show and to follow THE JOURNEY of the cast as they are going from broke please visit GoingFromBroke.info and use #GoingFromBroke.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch a trailer here: