Tonya Pinkins to Join in Conversation With Warrington Hudlin

A conversation with legendary director and producer, Warrington Hudlin will take place at 10pm EST.

Mar. 30, 2022  
Red Pill Movie was written, produced, directed and starred Tonya Pinkins. On April 1st, a Metaverse premiere screening of the movie will take place at 8:00pm EST.

Following will be a conversation with legendary director and producer, Warrington Hudlin at 10pm EST.

For more information CLICK HERE!

Tony award-winning Black actress Tonya Pinkins has written, directed, and produced her first feature film, RED PILL, that from its inception in 2019 a scary wake-up call about American politics. A frightening and visually stunning metaphor for all our fears, a remarkably prescient film about the current political climate is profoundly relevant right now. The weaponization of Whiteness themes in the film resonate with today's fervor, particularly during #Uprising2020 and as the Becky/Karen trope assumes a greater place in White consciousness.



