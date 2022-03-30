Tonya Pinkins to Join in Conversation With Warrington Hudlin

Red Pill Movie was written, produced, directed and starred Tonya Pinkins. On April 1st, a Metaverse premiere screening of the movie will take place at 8:00pm EST.

Following will be a conversation with legendary director and producer, Warrington Hudlin at 10pm EST.

Tony award-winning Black actress Tonya Pinkins has written, directed, and produced her first feature film, RED PILL, that from its inception in 2019 a scary wake-up call about American politics. A frightening and visually stunning metaphor for all our fears, a remarkably prescient film about the current political climate is profoundly relevant right now. The weaponization of Whiteness themes in the film resonate with today's fervor, particularly during #Uprising2020 and as the Becky/Karen trope assumes a greater place in White consciousness.