Cooper Hoffman on His Teen Red Carpet Reporting Gig and the Knicks' NBA Finals Run

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Cooper Hoffman recalled working as a red carpet reporter while still a teenager during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, giving host Seth Meyers a look back at an unusual early gig interviewing celebrities before he became one himself. The conversation also turned to the New York Knicks, with Hoffman discussing the team's run to the 2026 NBA Finals.

Hoffman used the appearance to walk through his experience on the red carpet circuit as a young interviewer, a role that predated his current acting career. The segment gave Meyers and viewers a sense of how Hoffman first found himself around the entertainment industry before stepping in front of the camera as a performer.

The Knicks' NBA Finals appearance gave the two plenty to talk through, with Hoffman speaking about following the team's championship push as a fan. The topic offered a lighter counterpoint to the show business stories that opened the segment, rounding out an appearance built on personal anecdotes rather than a single project.

Hoffman has previously discussed his film work on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, including a conversation about getting pushed out of his comfort zone filming I Want Your Sex, giving this latest visit added context on his relationship with the program.

More on Late Night with Seth Meyers Recent Articles Carey Mulligan Wore Her Royal Medal to a World Cup Match

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...