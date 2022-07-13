Todrick Hall & Kim Myles to Host New HGTV Competition Series BATTLE OF THE BLING

Singer, dancer and social media influencer Todrick Hall is on the search to find the flashiest, most over-the-top, outrageous homes in the newly greenlighted HGTV series Battle of the Bling (wt). Todrick-who boasts more than six million social media followers and more than 800 million video views-will be joined by HGTV designer Kim Myles (High Design) in the five-episode series.

The competition will feature Todrick and Kim as they tour 15 strikingly bold properties nominated by homeowners who believe theirs is the most ostentatious, unapologetically 'extra' home bar none, whether via epic glitz, bombastic design, wildly inventive theming or extravagance that's beyond description.

Ultimately, Todrick and Kim, with help from a few illustrious HGTV stars, will bestow the "blingiest of them all" with bragging rights, a magnificent trophy and a spread in HGTV Magazine. The series is slated to air in December 2022.

"Bling is a way of life for me," said Todrick. "The queen in me is honored to get to celebrate people who are as extra as I am with my fellow high style expert, Kim. Once we've tested their bling, we'll rate the houses on a scale of fab to drab based on their wow factor, originality and overall look."

"People are literally creating their dreams in truly gobsmacking houses, and Todrick and I are here for it," said Kim. "We're touring the most EXTRA properties you've ever laid eyes on and it's going to blow your mind."

Battle of the Bling (wt) is produced by Bodega Pictures.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 78 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line.