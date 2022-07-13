Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Todrick Hall & Kim Myles to Host New HGTV Competition Series BATTLE OF THE BLING

The series is slated to air in December 2022.

Jul. 13, 2022  
Singer, dancer and social media influencer Todrick Hall is on the search to find the flashiest, most over-the-top, outrageous homes in the newly greenlighted HGTV series Battle of the Bling (wt). Todrick-who boasts more than six million social media followers and more than 800 million video views-will be joined by HGTV designer Kim Myles (High Design) in the five-episode series.

The competition will feature Todrick and Kim as they tour 15 strikingly bold properties nominated by homeowners who believe theirs is the most ostentatious, unapologetically 'extra' home bar none, whether via epic glitz, bombastic design, wildly inventive theming or extravagance that's beyond description.

Ultimately, Todrick and Kim, with help from a few illustrious HGTV stars, will bestow the "blingiest of them all" with bragging rights, a magnificent trophy and a spread in HGTV Magazine. The series is slated to air in December 2022.

"Bling is a way of life for me," said Todrick. "The queen in me is honored to get to celebrate people who are as extra as I am with my fellow high style expert, Kim. Once we've tested their bling, we'll rate the houses on a scale of fab to drab based on their wow factor, originality and overall look."

"People are literally creating their dreams in truly gobsmacking houses, and Todrick and I are here for it," said Kim. "We're touring the most EXTRA properties you've ever laid eyes on and it's going to blow your mind."

Battle of the Bling (wt) is produced by Bodega Pictures.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

