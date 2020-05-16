Timothy Olyphant Joins Season Two of THE MANDALORIAN

Timothy Olyphant will appear in the second season of Disney+'s Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is currently unknown whether the actor will play a new character or a returning favorite.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Olyphant came to the attention of a wider audience with his portrayal of Sheriff Seth Bullock in HBO's western Deadwood (2004-2006) and its film continuation Deadwood: The Movie (2019). He had starring roles in such films as Catch and Release (2006), Hitman (2007), A Perfect Getaway (2009), and The Crazies (2010), and he played the main antagonist, Thomas Gabriel, in LIVE FREE OR DIE Hard (2007). Olyphant was a recurring guest star in season two of the FX legal thriller Damages (2009).

Olyphant's best-known performance to date has been as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX's modern-day Kentucky SOUTHERN GOTHIC Justified (2010-2015), for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011.

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as the fearsome Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. An adorable puppet fans are calling Baby Yoda rounds out the cast.

The series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, following the travails of Mando in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.





