Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.

Details on who the film is based around are currently under wraps. Realbuto, also a writer, is currently penning the screenplay with his writing partner.

The life rights for this real life person Realbuto is set to play have been given to Realbuto based on his last two films.

No word on who will direct the project, but meetings with top directors are ongoing.

Plus, a very recent Academy Award winning actress is interested in the female lead role opposite Realbuto.

The film will be a love letter to cinema and Realbuto is slated to play one of its most important influences.

More news will be announced soon, including a director and a studio, currently in talks.

Realbuto and team hope to start shooting the film in early 2024, although the film has been in pre-production for a couple of years.