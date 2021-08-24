Tilda Swinton Narrated VR Film, GOLIATH, To Premiere At Venice Film Festival

A new virtual reality film, titled Goliath: Playing With Reality, is set to premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, narrated by Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton. The film centers around a man with schizophrenia who finds human connection by playing video games.

Variety reports that the film, directed by Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla, is a 25-minute animated VR experience that "explores the limits of reality, demonstrates the weight of mental illness and lauds the supportive power of the gaming community."

Swinton plays the role of Echo, the narrator who guides you through the many realities of Goliath, a man who spent years isolated in psychiatric institutions but finds connection in multiplayer games. Combining heart-felt dialogue, mesmerising visuals and symbolic interactions, weave through multiple worlds to uncover Goliath's poignant story.

"'Goliath' is an exploration of the places we choose to feel safe in, and what it means to experience someone else's reality," directors Murphy and Abdalla REVEALED in a statement. "Through the use of VR technology, we immerse users in a world where things aren't as they seem in an effort to unpack our preconceptions and prejudices around mental health and the shame engendered by psychiatric disorders."

Swinton won an Academy Award in 2008 for "Michael Clayton." She has worked with acclaimed directors throughout her long career, including Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers.

The Venice Film festival will kick off September 1, at the festival's main venue, where it will continue until September 11. Titles can also be found online via HTC's Viveport and Facebook's Oculus from September 1-19.