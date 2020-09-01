Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Is Back on VH1 With BRUNCH WITH TIFFANY
The show returns September 7th.
Tiffany "New York" Pollard returns to VH1, and this time she's invited her famous friends to pull up a chair and spill the tea on "Brunch with Tiffany." Brunch has never been more uncensored and unfiltered than when Tiffany is making the reservations!
The 7-episode series will include guest interviews with VH1 fan-favorites including Momma Dee, Cyn Santana, Apryl Jones, Bob the Drag Queen and many more. "Brunch with Tiffany" premieres on Monday, September 7 at 10:30pm ET with two new back-to-back episodes.
Getting an RSVP this season are "Love & Hip Hop: New York's" Cyn Santana, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" royalty Young Joc and Momma Dee, "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" stars Apryl and Fizz, "Black Ink Crew New York" bossman Ceaser and Donna, "RuPaul's Drag Race" superstars Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Jasmine Masters, Nina Bo'Nina Brown, "Real Housewives of New York's" Sonja Morgan and more! No topic is off-limits when the original HBIC meets up to overshare over brunch and cocktails.
Join the conversation using #BrunchWithTiffany and follow the official accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.
Watch the trailer here: