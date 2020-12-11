Thirty-Two Bachelorettes Look to Capture Matt James' Heart on THE BACHELOR

Thirty-two incredible women are on THE HUNT for love with Matt James when the exciting, landmark 25th edition of "The Bachelor" premieres on MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

At the end of night one, 24 lucky bachelorettes remain to toast THE BACHELOR and join him on the romantic adventure of a lifetime!

The 32 women who will vie for Matt's heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.

Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.

Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.

Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.

Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.

Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.

Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.

Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.

Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.

Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.

Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.

Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.

Kit, 21, a socialite from New York City, N.Y.

Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.

Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.

Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.

Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.

MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.

Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.

Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.

Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.