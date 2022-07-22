Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theodore Witcher Makes His Directorial Return With AMC Networks' Upcoming Series DEMASCUS

Witcher will direct two episodes of Demascus.  

Jul. 22, 2022  

AMC Networks announced that Theodore Witcher, writer-director of the beloved, iconic, African-American love story Love Jones, which won The Sundance Jury Prize, will return behind the camera for the first time in two decades to direct two episodes of Demascus.

In addition to directing, Witcher serves as a Consulting Producer on the series starring Okieriete Onaodowan (Jack Ryan, Station 19) as Demascus a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

Demascus also stars Janet Hubert (Love Life, Pose, The Last OG), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas & The Black Messiah, Betty) and Shakira Ja'nai Paye (All Day and a Night, House Party). Martin Lawrence will also serve as a recurring guest star in three of the series' six episodes.

From AMC Studios, the half-hour series is created by accomplished writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) and executive produced by Mark Johnson's Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer. Solvan "Slick" Naim (61st Street, Power) directs and executive produces the series' first two episodes.

Said Witcher, "Now that people who look like me have more opportunity to create much richer tapestries, I thought it was a good time to return to the director's chair. As a writer-producer already working on Demascus, it gave me a unique, participatory glimpse into its creative narrative and when they asked me if I wanted to direct, I knew that creatively, it was something that I wanted to do."

Witcher has multiple projects in development. Recently, he wrote an epic love story This World Of Ours, which sold to Amazon Studios, with Oscar-winning producer, Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad) and his manager, Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy) producing.

The story tells the tale of two lost souls who during the Iraq War, start an intense love affair, only to be separated by circumstance. Ten years later, when they reunite by chance, the intense attraction returns, only this time, one of them is married. Additionally, he has an untitled civil rights era, action-drama movie that he co-wrote and will direct which set to start principal photography in the fall.

His past credits include, the series Games People Play for Viacom, in which he was a Consulting Producer; he wrote the features Fragile for Dreamworks, and Body Count for Paramount Pictures; and he was a producer on the musical stage play based on his movie Love Jones, in partnership with Warner Brothers Theatrical Group. The tour was a huge success, selling out for multiple shows in 20 major cities.

Witcher is repped in all areas by Darryl Taja at Epidemic Management and Pictures. His deal was negotiated by Taja and Epidemic's in-house counsel, Sandra T. Brathwaite, Esq.

