The Walt Disney Company Wins Six Golden Globe Awards

Disney’s FX made history, breaking its previous record for Golden Globe wins with drama series “Shōgun” and comedy hit “The Bear.”
The Walt Disney Company won six Golden Globe® Awards across its content brands and studios, including FX, FX Productions and Searchlight Pictures, with Disney’s streaming platform Hulu being home to five awards.
Disney’s FX made history, breaking its previous record for Golden Globe wins with drama series “Shōgun” and comedy hit “The Bear.” Sweeping all its nominated categories, FX series “Shōgun” was the most-winning series of the night, garnering awards for its lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai as well as supporting actor Tadanobu Asano. Additionally, Jeremy Allen White secured his third consecutive Best Actor win for his performance in “The Bear.”
Shōgun (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)
4 wins
Streams exclusively on Hulu
The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)
1 win
Streams exclusively on Hulu
A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
1 win
Premiered in theaters
Photo courtesy of Disney
Videos