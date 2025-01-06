News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Walt Disney Company Wins Six Golden Globe Awards

Disney’s FX made history, breaking its previous record for Golden Globe wins with drama series “Shōgun” and comedy hit “The Bear.”

By: Jan. 06, 2025
The Walt Disney Company won six Golden Globe® Awards across its content brands and studios, including FX, FX Productions and Searchlight Pictures, with Disney’s streaming platform Hulu being home to five awards.

Disney’s FX made history, breaking its previous record for Golden Globe wins with drama series “Shōgun” and comedy hit “The Bear.” Sweeping all its nominated categories, FX series “Shōgun” was the most-winning series of the night, garnering awards for its lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai as well as supporting actor Tadanobu Asano. Additionally, Jeremy Allen White secured his third consecutive Best Actor win for his performance in “The Bear.”

The Walt Disney Company Wins

Shōgun (FX / Hulu / FX Productions) 

4 wins

Streams exclusively on Hulu

  • Best Television Series – Drama
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Hiroyuki Sanada
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama – Anna Sawai
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television – Tadanobu Asano

The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

1 win

Streams exclusively on Hulu

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical – Jeremy Allen White

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

1 win

Premiered in theaters

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Kieran Culkin

