The STREETS Announce Cinema Event for 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Alive'

Mike Skinner as The Streets will be hosting a socially-distanced, in person event.

Mike Skinner as The Streets will be hosting a socially-distanced, in person event as part of the Doc N Roll Film Festival at Genesis Cinema in London's Bethnal Green on Saturday November 14th, in which his groundbreaking none Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Live Alive concert will be broadcast, alongside a Q&A with Mike himself.

The intimate club show was originally live streamed in August from EartH Hackney, and described by NME as "the finest and most fun livestream gig we've seen". This is the very first time it has been made available to watch back, and if you are unable to make the event in person, there will be a live stream encore the following day on Sunday 15th November.

For further information and to purchase tickets, go to www.thestreetsmusic.co.uk.

The critically acclaimed mixtape none Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive is out now on Island Records, having charted at Number 2 in the UK Official Album Charts, and featuring the singles "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala)", "I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae'O & Greentea Peng)" and "Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)."

The original plan had been to release a TONGA album (the balloon filled rap, grime and dubstep party by Mike and Murkage Dave, which had been a series of shoobs to remember). Copenhagen to Manchester to Berlin. Brum to Brixton. Usually arriving with a coterie of legendary UK figureheads and gobby upcomers in tow, like Kano, Giggs, Jammer or Jaykae, the pulsating essence of the nights needed to be immortalized.

But as night moved to day, and day moved along to night, it... just didn't happen. Instead, a new mixtape none Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive steps up to take its place. Recorded between work on the accompanying film to The Streets new album, it is the unpredictable sonic continuation of those parties.

Taking in UK Funky and twilight zone UK rap, and with guest spots ranging from Grammy nominated psychedelia sovereign Tame Impala to cult south London rapper Jesse James Solomon, as well as 2019's key-fiend-friendly drum'n'bass collab with Chris Lorenzo, none Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive is the most eclectic and highly collaborative collection of songs from The Streets yet. Or as Mike puts it with characteristic distinction: "it's really just a rap duets album."

The inclusion of, say, Mercury Prize nominated punk group Idles (who perform what Mike describes as a sea-shanty tinged track inspired by an overnight ferry to Dover) and teenage wünderkind Jimothy Lacoste help ground things firmly in the here and now. But there are familiar faces of the past too. Birmingham legend, Dapz On The Map, pops up on merky rap track "Phone Is Always In My Hand." While Rob Harvey, previously of The Music and Skinner collaboration The D.O.T, tunes into pensieve penultimate track "Conspiracy Theory Freestyle."

Watch the official trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles