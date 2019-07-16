The Revenge Thriller MA Starring Octavia Spencer Arrives on Digital 8/20 and Blu-ray & DVD 9/3

What starts out as a teenager's dream turns into a terrifying nightmare in MA, the suspenseful thriller from Blumhouse, the producers of Get Out andHappy Death Day, arriving on Digital August 20, 2019 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand September 3, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Fans can now discover more than 20 minutes of thrilling bonus features not seen in theaters including a never-before-seen alternate ending, alternate and deleted scenes, and featurettes that take fans deeper into the unusual and unsettling world of MA. Starring Oscar® winner Octavia Spencer (The Help, The Shape of Water), the stirring and suspense-filled horror film "makes you cringe in all the right places" (Owen Gleiberman, Variety) and is packed with unexpected twists and turns that will have viewers on the edge of their seat from start to finish.



Octavia Spencer delivers an unnervingly daring performance as Sue Ann, a lonely woman who keeps to herself in a quiet Ohio town. When local teenager Maggie (Diana Silvers, Glass) asks Sue Ann to buy booze for her group of friends, she decides to make some new friends of her own and offers her basement for the kids to party. They just have to follow a few simple house rules: Someone has to stay sober, don't curse, never go upstairs and call her "Ma." As Ma's hospitality curdles into obsession, her place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.



Directed by Tate Taylor (The Help, Get On Up) and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, MA features an outstanding supporting cast including Juliette Lewis (August: Osage County), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Missi Pyle (Gone Girl), McKaley Miller ("Hart of Dixie"), Corey Fogelmanis ("Girl Meets World"), Gianni Paolo (TV's Power), and Dante Brown ("Lethal Weapon" TV series).





BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL:

NEW Alternate Ending

Creating Sue Ann - Take a deeper look at the character of Sue Ann, and how trauma from people's past can manifest itself later in life.

Party at Ma's - The cast, crew, and filmmakers discuss how all the elements came together to make this unique thriller.

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer



MA will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

STX Entertainment is a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.



The company is led by accomplished businessman and entrepreneur Robert Simonds. Investors include the global private investment firm TPG Growth; Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; New Enterprise Associates (NEA); DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.



For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE - www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.





