The HISTORY Channel to Premiere Special Episode 'Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found'

Following recent news of the history-making discovery of Shackleton's ship The Endurance, The HISTORY Channel sets premiere date for "Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found" which will serve as a definitive look at Sir Ernest Shackleton's historic and ill-fated 1914 Antarctic expedition resulting in the loss of his highly revered ship, Endurance, as well as maritime archaeologists' relentless mission to find this holy grail of shipwrecks.

This new 90-minute special will serve as a continuation of the network's commitment to telling the complete Shackleton story following the previously aired "Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton's Ice Ship" which chronicled the first, ground-breaking expedition to locate the lost ship by the same leadership team on the same vessel in 2019.

The two-hour doc which originally aired on November 28, 2020, as part of the network's nonfiction strand "History's Greatest Mysteries," hosted and narrated by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, was the result of two years of planning and over $250 million spent in cutting edge technology utilizing the same vessel -- the S.A. Agulhas II -- that many of the same crew are currently aboard when their news made international headlines this morning.

"Shackleton's Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found" premieres Tuesday, March 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel and will air as a special installment of the "History's Greatest Mysteries" premium documentary strand.

"As the documentarians of history, The HISTORY Channel has been at the forefront of telling the story of Shackleton and the Endurance for decades. Following this groundbreaking discovery by the Endurance22 expedition, this special will tell the complete story from the ill-fated voyage in 1914 to this week's incredible find. We are thrilled to continue to chronicle the story of this legendary shipwreck and explorer," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for the HISTORY Channel.

In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton led an expedition to Antarctica in the hopes of being the first to cross the continent on foot but soon after arrival, Shackleton's ship - Endurance - was destroyed by shifting glaciers, and he was tasked with leading his 27 men across the tundra, on an epic struggle for survival. Shackleton's battle against the odds and his unfailing commitment to bring all his men out alive turned him into a legend that still inspires today.

The Endurance is as illustrious as the Titanic, yet it had remained lost for over a century and its final resting ground had always remained as one of the greatest polar mysteries until this week when the Endurance22 expedition team made the announcement they successfully located the shipwreck of Shackleton's famed Endurance.

