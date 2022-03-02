The HISTORY Channel Greenlights Documentary Event SITTING BULL

The HISTORY Channel greenlights the four-part documentary event, "Sitting Bull," from Appian Way Productions' Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson and Stephen David Entertainment, a Banijay Group Company that traces the incredible life of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota chief.

A fierce warrior, loving father, and holy man, the story of Sitting Bull provides a new perspective on the United States as the nation rapidly evolved around the legendary figure. The production has committed itself to ensuring Lakota community involvement. Larry Pourier, an Oglala Lakota consultant with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry advising on Native American TV and film projects and IllumiNative, a Native woman-led non-profit organization focused on increasing Native representation in media in front of and behind the camera, will serve as consultants and advisors on "Sitting Bull."

Both Pourier and IllumiNative will work in partnership to ensure Lakota involvement in all aspects of the production, including cultural advisors, writers, producers, and actors. Told with expert interviews, premium reenactments, and rich archival material, "Sitting Bull'' will detail seminal moments and key figures in Native American history including the Battle of Little Big Horn, Wasa Massacre, Crazy Horse, Battle of Cedar Creek and the Wounded Knee Massacre.

"HISTORY is committed to delivering diverse storytelling that showcases pivotal moments in our history and 'Sitting Bull' tells the story of America through an important lens - a Native American hero that immensely influenced the story of our nation," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. "We are privileged to partner again with Leo and Stephen and collaborate with Larry and IllumiNative to bring to life a crucial chapter of American history through new voices and perspectives both in front of and behind the camera."

"Sitting Bull" is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Stephen David Entertainment, Appian Way Productions and IllumiNative. Stephen David is executive producer for Stephen David Entertainment. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson serve as executive producers for Appian Way Productions. Crystal Echo Hawk is executive producer for IllumiNative. Larry Pourier will also serve as executive producer. Mary E. Donahue and Zachary Behr are executive producers for The HISTORY Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Sitting Bull."