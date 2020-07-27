The Cinémoi Exclusive Presents of Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 20/21 

Internationally-acclaimed film, fashion, and lifestyle channel, CINEMOI, presents Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The 2-Part TV special will present an exclusive look at the latest collections from internationally renowned couture houses including Franck Sorbier*, Rahul Mishra**, Maurizio Galante*, Alexis Mabille*, Aelis Couture**, Julien Fournie*, Iris Van Herpen**, Guo Pei**, Antonio Grimaldi**, Azzaro Couture**, Ralph & Russo**, Maison Rabih Kayrouz* and more.

CINEMOI viewers will get a front row experience inside a curated video journey comprised of short fashion films created by the houses themselves, showcasing their latest couture masterpieces, as well as meet with the couturiers exploring the hard work and vision they put into their Fall/Winter 20/21 collections.

Haute Couture symbolizes the most elite and lies at the heart of fashion's ecosystem, and is a symbol of the most unique fashions handcrafted for the very few. A permanent gateway between tradition for excellence and a meticulous know-how, modernly crafted by the most elite designers, the exclusive world of Haute Couture is a French exception. Only 15 designers are permanent members of the Haute Couture Federation, and beside official members, the Chambre syndicale officially "invites" designated "guests" each season, in addition to international members who are referred to as "membres correspondants".

The term "haute couture" is not the only exclusive element protected by the French Ministry of Industry since 1945; the haute couture shows have long been reserved for an exclusive list of the industry's crème de la crème including elite clients, editors, stylists, influencers, and celebrities. Now, would-be show attendees and Cinémoi viewers alike can watch from their TV, computer, tablet, or mobile device.*

President and Chief Creative Officer of Cinémoi, Daphna E. Ziman says, "CINEMOI is proud to be the exclusive presenter of the 2020/2021 Haute Couture Fashion Week. It is an honor to invite our viewers, celebrities and partners to this globally celebrated event featuring the most artistic visionaries/designers the world of fashion has ever known."

Cinémoi Presents: Haute Couture Fashion Week, FW 20/21 will PREMIERE on Thursday, July 30th at 9 PM ET with the PREMIERE of Part II following on August 6th at 9 PM ET.

*Cinémoi Network's curated programming is available on Apple TV & Apple iOS, Sling TV, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Frontier, Google Play, and Samsung devices.

