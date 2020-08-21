The CW'S ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING Announces Listings for Saturday, August 22

The lineup features Jack Hanna's Into the Wild, This Old House, and more!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD

613 - Jack's Zoo Adventures

Jack is traveling across the globe to bring you his favorite zoo adventures! From Asia's Singapore Zoo, to Healesville in Australia, Calgary Zoo in Canada and Jack's home, the Columbus Zoo, see what's it's like behind-the-scenes at some of the world's coolest zoos. Primates, Hippos, Elephants and lots more!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD

409 - Wild Patagonia

Join Jack and Sue as they head to southern tip of Chile to explore the untamed region of Patagonia! The land beneath the towering Andes Mountains is home to Condors, Guanacos and some of the most beautiful Glaciers in the world - and Jack even learns what it takes to be a South American cowboy!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD

509 - Elephants of Zimbabwe

Join Jungle Jack and his family as they immerse themselves into the elephant population at Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park. The Hanna's hide-out underground in a unique bunker at one of Hwange's watering holes where they get a never-before-seen perspective of the powerful pachyderms. Then Jack and Sue are faced with the unsettling effects of drought, as they see first-hand how devastating lack of water is on the park's 30,000 elephants. This is an emotional journey Into the Wild.

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL

321 - Brick, Trim, and Tile

Roger installs a new front walk to replace the old one that was slapdash and too narrow using a period-appropriate waterstruck brick in a running bond pattern. Inside, Tom shows Kevin how he's using stock trim profiles for the door and window casings but running custom profiles for the window aprons and chair rails. As they are run and installed, he offers a lesson in both coping and mitering the corners.

JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD

108 - Hidden Worlds Of Crocs

On an African river in the Serengeti, a mother crocodile defends her babies against predators in the sky and on the ground. Discover the secret way that crocodiles have survived for millions of years. We go underground to see their hidden caves first hand.







DID I MENTION INVENTION?

214 - Thermal Image Cameras

Host Alie Ward shows us: The Chef using Science to add to your dining experience. The Wrist Band that relieves stress. Heat imaging device for your smartphone. And, the alarm clock rug getting you out of bed.

