The CW Orders SUPERMAN AND LOIS & WALKER, TEXAS RANGER Reboot to Series

Variety reports that "Superman and Lois" and "Walker, Texas Ranger" have both been ordered to series at The CW.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch star in the Greg Berlanti-produced superhero spinoff; Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) leads the reboot.

"Superman and Lois" will follow the world's most famous super hero and comic books' most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

"Walker" is a reimagining of the long-running classic Chuck Norris-led series, this time with CW vet Padalecki playing Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories