The Annual LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan Sweater Party Ties the Show's Top-Rated Telecast This Season

During the week of Dec. 13, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built week to week by 17% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and held even week to week in Households (1.7 rating), matching season highs in both Nielsen measures. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 4% with Total Viewers (2.434 million vs. 2.351 million).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Total Viewers (2.434 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), topping "Dr. Phil" (2.391 million and 0.6 rating) by 2% and 17%, respectively. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show of the week in Households (1.7 rating), tying "Dr. Phil."

"Live's Holiday Sweater Party" on Friday (12/17/21) matched the show's highest-rated telecast on any day this season in Households (1.8 rating).

On average for the 2021-2022 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), beating "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivers the final season of "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+70% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+71% - 2.423 million vs. 1.420 million) and Women 25-54 (+75% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.