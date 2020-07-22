The All Genders, Lifestyles, And Identities Film Festival Announces Schedule For aGLIFF 33: Prism

Austin's oldest film festival, The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) announces the schedule for film screenings and Q&As along with late addition, "Keith Haring: Street Art Boy" by Ben Anthony for aGLIFF 33: Prism, August 6-16, 2020. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 33rd annual festival will feature almost seventy films including features, documentaries, and shorts over two weekends while additionally hosting exclusive online festival events. Memberships and badges are available now for both weekends at agliff.org/badges. Single tickets will go on sale July 30.

"The addition of a brand-new documentary on influential American artist Keith Haring was an exciting moment while programming for our virtual festival, and quite a joy. When it looked almost impossible, we were thrilled to confirm it in the 11th hour" said aGLIFF Artistic Director Jim Brunzell. "This film lineup is truly an all-inclusive representation for LGBTQIA+ narratives. We hope to create conversation while giving insight into these amazing stories with the many Q&As and Masterclasses we are offering this year."

Outside of screening films, festival goers will have the chance to take part in exclusive, live conversations with artists throughout aGLIFF 33: Prism during virtual question and answer sessions. Highlights of films currently scheduled with Q&As include "The Capote Tapes," "Making Sweet Tea," "The Right Girls," "Surviving the Silence," "Julia Scotti: Funny That Way," "Breaking Fast," "Women in Blue," "Out Loud," "Milkwater," "House of Cardin," "Pier Kids," "Dramarama," and more. Additional Q&As will be added prior to the festival. Please check the website for the most current list.

Rachel Mason and Farihah Zaman each will lead a Masterclass for this year's festival offerings. Festival organizers also are planning several fun online social events including "The Big Quiz Thing," a night of movie trivia night, and "Bingo Bonanza" with host and Midwestern maven, Miss Richfield 1981 and events and conversation to accompany aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices Fund.

The additional festival events for aGLIFF 33: Prism will be released the last week in July.

A full list of films and descriptions is available HERE.

A full list of this year's Jurors for aGLIFF 33: Prism is available HERE.

LATE ADDITION:

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy directed by Ben Anthony

Southwest Premiere

International art sensation Keith Haring blazed a trail through the legendary art scene of 1980s New York and revolutionized the worlds of Pop culture and fine art. Haring moved to New York in the late 1970s from Kutztown, Pennsylvania, and quickly immersed himself in New York City culture. Influenced by the sounds of punk rock and the emerging gay scene, he enrolled at the School of Visual Arts, where he became fascinated by semiotics. Haring's message targeted the underlying threat of violence, sexual exploitation and political oppression. His serpents and monsters, sinister technology and fallen angels decorated New York City in the form of graffiti, and the people of New York took notice. With his newfound success, he was embraced by icons of 1980s popular culture: Vivienne Westwood, Grace Jones and Malcom McLaren. In 1986, Haring opened The Pop Shop in SoHo, a boutique that featured his artwork. Through his many collaborations and successes, Haring battled AIDS and died on February 16, 1990. His art was shown in more than 100 group and solo exhibitions during his lifetime, and he continues to be celebrated as a major artist today, with works on display in exhibitions and museums around the world.

FILM SCREENING SCHEDULE:

*Films with Q&A noted, Q&A schedule below film screenings.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

The Capote Tapes

Breaking Fast

Making Sweet Tea

Late Night + Sexy Shorts

No Box For Me: An Intersex Story

The Capote Tapes *(Q&A)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Doc Shorts

The Right Girls

Twilight's Kiss

Surviving the Silence

Julia Scotti: Funny That Way

Making Sweet Tea *(Q&A)

Secret Screening #1 *(Q&A)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

International Shorts

Fiction Shorts #1

Milkwater

A Perfectly Normal Family

Out Loud

Women in Blue

The Right Girls *(Q&A)

Surviving the Silence *(Q&A)

Julia Scotti: Funny That Way *(Q&A)

Breaking Fast *(Q&A)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Alice Junior

Keyboard Fantasies

Flawless

Women in Blue *(Q&A)

Milkwater *(Q&A)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Fiction Shorts #2

Beyond the Horizon

Monsoon

All We've Got

Dear Fredy

Lingua Franca

Pier Kids

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Secret Screening #2

Dramarama

Give or Take

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy

Sex, Sin & 69

House of Cardin *(Q&A)

All We've Got *(Q&A)

Lingua Franca *(Q&A)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

Ahead of the Curve

Secret Screening #3

Pier Kids *(Q&A)

Dramarama *(Q&A)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

Ahead of the Curve *(Q&A)

FILM Q&A SCHEDULE:

* Additional Q&As will be added prior to the festival. Full schedule is available at www.agliff.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

9pm CST: The Capote Tapes - Q&A with Ebs Burnough (director)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

7pm CST: Making Sweet Tea - Q&A with E. Patrick Johnson (subject/narrator), John L. Jackson, Jr. (director/executive producer), and Nora Gross (director/producer)

9pm CST: Secret Screening #1 - Q&A with film director and select cast

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

12pm CST: The Right Girls - Q&A with Timothy Wolfer (director)

2pm CST: Surviving the Silence - Q&A with Cindy L. Abel (director), and Colonel Patsy Thompson and Barbara Brass (subjects)

3pm CST: Julia Scotti: Funny That Way - Q&A with Susan Sandler (director) and Julia Scotti (subject/comedian)

5pm CST: Breaking Fast - Q&A with Mike Mosallam (writing/director), Michael Cassidy and Amin El Gamal (actors), Omar Fadal (composer)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

1pm CST: Women in Blue - Q&A + discussion with Deirdre Fishel (director) and Catherine "CJ" Johnson (subject), as well as local community panelists

3pm CST: Out Loud - Q&A with Gail Willumsen (director) and Jill Shinefield (producer)

5pm CST: Milkwater - Q&A with Morgan Ingari (writer/director) and Candice Kuwahara (producer)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

On demand: House of Cardin - Q&A with P. David Ebersol and Todd Hughes (directors)

3pm CST: All We've Got - Q&A with Alexis Clements (director)

7pm CST: Lingua Franca - Q&A with Isabel Sandoval (writer/director/star)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

1pm CST: Pier Kids - Q&A with Elegance Bratton (director) and Chester Algernal (producer)

3pm CST: Dramarama - Q&A with Jonathan Wysocki (writer/director)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

4pm CST: Ahead of the Curve - Q&A with Jen Rainin (director), Rivkah Beth Medow (co-director/producer), and Frances "Franco" Stevens (subject)

MASTERCLASSES

Masterclass with Rachel Mason

Friday, August 7 at 5pm CST

Rachel Mason is a Los Angeles-based multi-media artist, director, and musician. Her first feature film The Lives of Hamilton Fish, was a historical fantasy that toured internationally as a live performed concert. Mason most recently directed the Netflix Original Documentary Circus of Books, executive produced by Ryan Murphy. The film details her own biographical story, growing up the child of pornographers at the center of the gay community.

Mason will share her expertise on how to navigate the business and creative while staying focused and authentic to your vision in storytelling.

Masterclass with Farihah Zaman

Thursday, August 13 at 5pm CST

Farihah Zaman is a Bangladeshi-American filmmaker, critic, and curator. Her first feature is the award-winning documentary Remote Area Medical, followed by This Time Next Year (2014 Tribeca Film Festival) and the doc-fiction hybrid Feast of the Epiphany (2018 BAMcinemafest). She produced the Sundance award-winning Netflix Original, Ghosts of Sugar Land, which was Oscar shortlisted. She has written for noted industry publications and has a diverse background in film.

Zaman will examine and discuss, "How do you make films about places that are respectful to the community and true to your own experience?"

SECRET SCREENINGS

Each year, we surprise festival fans with "secret screenings," which are typically sneak peeks at unreleased movies that filmmakers allow us to show, but not promote. We will offer three of these highly anticipated, and always popular, screenings this year including an American narrative film based in the south from an aGLIFF favorite director, a French narrative film with a major breakout actor from a huge 2019 LGBTQIA+ film , and a Canadian narrative film with a wacky premise and wild concept.

QUEER BLACK VOICES FUND

The Queer Black Voices Fund was created in response to the recent events surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Javier Ambler, among other incidents between police officers and African Americans. The fund has been set up to ensure that queer black filmmakers, directors, writers, and actors are represented as part of aGLIFF programming every year. The organization will begin awarding grants next year to cover costs associated with submitting and showing qualified films as part of their annual festival and year-round programming. The fund also will be used to cover travel expenses to bring filmmakers to Austin for special events surrounding the festival when possible.

aGLIFF board member, Lenore Shefman of Shefman Law gave the fund a jump start by pledging to match donations made to the Queer Black Voices Fund up to $5,000. aGLIFF aims to raise the additional $5,000 before the conclusion of the upcoming aGLIFF 33: Prism festival.

TICKETING

aGLIFF 33: Prism Festival: Festival badges are $35 per weekend or $65 for both. aGLIFF encourages fans to consider membership to get the best access and support aGLIFF's year-round programming. Memberships include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level and range in price from $300 to $1200. Memberships can be paid up front or in monthly installments. Members and badge holders have priority access to reserving tickets for individual films and events upon purchase. Those who purchase or renew their membership before this year's festival will receive perks through 2021, including festival badges for next year. Memberships and festival badges are available for purchase now at agliff.org/BADGES.

Single tickets will be $12, plus applicable service fees and will be available beginning July 30.

At this time, access to the festival and special events will be available in Texas only.

Related Articles View More TV Stories