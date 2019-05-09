Telemundo Deportes Releases 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Broadcast Schedule

Telemundo Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the 2019 FIFA World Women's Cup France™, today released its complete game broadcast schedule for the Women's World Cup, which includes all 52 matches airing live, including 21 matches on Telemundo, doubling the 2015 coverage and featuring the most-ever Women's World Cup matches on Spanish-language television. Universo will telecast 24 matches and 7 will exclusively air on Telemundo Deportes' app. In addition, all matches will be livestreamed in Spanish via the Telemundo Deportes and NBC Sports apps.

On opening day, Friday, June 7, pre-game coverage for the opening match between France and Korea Republic begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET and post-game coverage following the matchup. Telemundo Deportes' Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol and guest analyst Ana Villa will be in venue at Parc des Princes for the opening ceremony and first matchup.

Daily game coverage during the opening round will begin most days at 8:30 a.m. ET; select matches will be preceded by a 30-mins pre-game show. Telemundo Deportes' broadcast of the Women's World Cup will include extensive, compelling coverage around the action, following the most relevant teams with a close focus on the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) and the teams that are of most importance to the audience.

Telemundo Deportes' anchor Ana Jurka returns as the official host, leading the pre and post-game analysis from Paris, alongside Carlota Vizmanos, who has been part of Telemundo Deportes' coverage of FIFA events since 2017.

Five-time Emmy award winner Andrés Cantor will be part of Telemundo Deportes' match commentary team alongside the network's roster of renowned play-by-play commentators, analysts and soccer experts. Former Mexican National Team and Chivas player Manuel Sol will join Cantor (play-by-play). Renowned soccer commentator Copán Álvarez will provide play-by-play alongside Viviana Vila who returns to Telemundo as guest analyst. Two-time Emmy award nominee Sammy Sadovnik will serve as play-by-play commentator alongside the analysis of experienced sports analyst with five World Cups and nine Champions League finals under his belt Eduardo Biscayart. In addition, Erasmo Provenza, who joined Telemundo Deportes in Russia and currently serves as host of Telemundo's Exatlón, will serve as play-by-play commentator alongside Villa and other guest analysts.

The team will be joined by soccer experts and special guests that include a lineup of renowned women with extensive experience on and off the field, who will serve as game analysts and contribute to both pre- and post-game coverage analysis. Experts include Venezuelan player and one of the most recognized young stars having been a finalist for the Best FIFA Women's Player, Deyna Castellanos; Amelia Valverde who currently serves as the head coach of Costa Rica's Women's National Team; former soccer star who was a founding member of the Mexican women's national team in 1998, Monica Gonzalez; and former Mexico women's national team player, Janelly Farías. In addition, international referee, Marco Antonio Rodriguez will provide analysis in the first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup that will use VAR.

This summer, Telemundo Deportes will present exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup France and 2019 Copa America Brazil set to offer extensive multimedia coverage with more than 750+ hours of LIVE sports programming including 78 matches in 31 days on two continents across the Telemundo Network, its cable channel Universo, and the Telemundo Deportes and NBC Sports apps in Spanish.





