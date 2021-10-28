Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo & Eric Bellinger Join CW's BLACK PACK Specials

Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, and Eric Bellinger have been announced to join two new variety specials from the CW.

Deadline reports that the trio will appear in The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence, the first of which will premiere on November 29. The special will be a holiday-themed celebration with both classic and new music brought to life on stage.

The specials will feature new music, comedy, and dances. Jordin Sparks, Tank, and Sevyn Streeter will guest star.

Taye Diggs returned to Broadway in 2015 in title role of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. The appearance marked his first New York stage role since the 2005 revival of A Soldier's Play. He made his Broadway debut in 1994 in the Tony Award-winning revival ofCarousel. Soon after, he landed the role of Benny in in the landmark musicalRent, a role he recreated in the 2005 film version. Diggs other New York stage credits include Chicago, Wicked, and Andrew Lippa's The WILD Party. His many film and television credits include Steven Bochco's crime drama "Murder in the First," How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Go, Chicago,The Best Man, its follow up The Best Man Holiday, and six seasons on ABC's hit drama "Private Practice."