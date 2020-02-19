Tate Donovan Joins BLOOD RELATIVE on Fox

Deadline reports that "Hercules" voice actor Tate Donovan will star in "Blood Relative," a new FOX pilot about forensic genealogy.

Melissa Leo will star opposite Donovan on the series.

"Blood Relative" is about Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick and Dr. Margaret Press, who have combined their genealogy expertise to push the boundaries of forensic Science and help law enforcement identify Joe and Jane Does and track down serial killers.

It is based on James Renner's 2018 article "Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries,"

Donovan will play Lou's brother, Detective John Kelly. Everybody likes John. What's not to like? He's done everything right. Married his high school sweetheart and had two kids. Followed in his father's footsteps, as expected, and is now a detective on the force where his old man was lieutenant. When he's compelled to work on a case with his genius sister Lou (Leo), little does he know that their unlikely working partnership will bring to the surface demons from long ago. John will do a deep dive into their shared past, asking questions about their childhood and their father. Questions he won't be able to un-ask. And the idyllic life John has built for himself will threaten to crumble around him.

Here is Donovan's theatrical bio:

Broadway: Amy's View; Picnic (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Lobby Hero (Playwrights Horizons); The American Plan (MTC). Other theatre includes: Rabbit Hole (Geffen); Under the Blue Sky; Once in a Lifetime and The Glass Menagerie (Williamstown); Ruffian on the Stair (Long Wharf); The Rhythm of Torn Stars (Pacific Theater Ensemble); Bent (Coast Playhouse); The Trill (Mark Taper Forum). Film credits include: Below the Belt; American Primitive; Shooter; Neal Cassady; Nancy Drew: The Mystery in Hollywood Hills; Good Night, and Good Luck (SAG Award Nomination, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture); The Lather Effect; Pacifier; Swordfish; Get Well Soon; G-Men; Drop Back Ten; Murder at 1600; Holy Matrimony; Hercules; The Only Thrill; Ethan Frome; Equinox; Inside Monkey Zetterland (Independent Spirit Award Nomination, Best Supporting Actor); Love Potion #9; Little Noises; Memphis Belle; Dead Bang; Clean and Sober; Space Camp; No Small Affair. Television credits include: "Weeds;" "No Ordinary Family;" "Medium;" "Nip/Tuck;" "Damages;" "Law & Order: CI;" "Painkiller Jane;" "Silver Bells;" "The O.C.;" "Trinity;" "Friends;" "Ally McBeal;" "Partners;" "America's Dream: The Long Black Song;" "Rising Son;" "Vietnam War Stories" (ACE Award Nominee, Best Actor in a Dramatic Series); "Nutcracker;" "A Case of Deadly Force;" "Into Thin Air." Directing credits include: "Weeds;" "Medium;" "Nip/Tuck;" "Damages;" "The O.C."

