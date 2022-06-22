Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Lead New HGTV Series THE FLIPPING EL MOUSSAS

HGTV has greenlighted a new eight-episode docu-series following the personal and professional journey of fan-favorite newlyweds and real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa.

The Flipping El Moussas (wt) will document the headliner couple as they tackle a house move, a major renovation and their emotional efforts to expand their family. Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business. The Flipping El Moussas (wt) is slated to premiere in 2023.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," said Tarek and Heather Rae. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

"Tarek and Heather Rae's story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. "This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."

