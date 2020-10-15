Taraji P. Henson Will Host JACKED: THE RISE OF NEW JACK SWING

The six-part series will focus on the complex relationships of a group of teenagers from Harlem.

Today, Wondery and Universal Music Group (UMG) announced that Oscar® Nominee and Golden Globe® Award-winner Taraji P. Henson will host and also serve as a producer on "Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing" with Barry Michael Cooper serving as consulting producer. The six-part series will focus on the complex relationships of a group of teenagers from Harlem who would create a sound that forever changed music. Told through Wondery's style of immersive, character-driven storytelling, JACKED will feature dozens of interviews including band members and managers, and extensive music from UMG's catalog. This marks the first joint project since the previously announced partnership between Wondery and UMG. JACKED will premiere on Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Wondery App and wherever you listen to podcasts.

From 1987 to 1992, New Jack Swing's innovative Fusion of hip-hop and R&B dominated the charts. Even if you've never heard of New Jack Swing, you know the music: Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative," Bell Biv Devoe's "Poison," Tony Toni Tone's "Feels Good" or Wreckx-N-Effect's "Rumpshaker" - New Jack's influence can be heard today. In fact, many of today's artists were shaped by New Jack Swing artists and producers including Teddy Riley, who was a member of the band, Guy. Despite the popularity of New Jack Swing during its heyday and the lasting influence of its pioneers, few people know the real story behind the music. It's a story of dashed hopes, jealousy, betrayal, drugs, hip-hop, and rivalries. And it all comes to a head with a fatal shooting during a massive summer concert tour.

"Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing" is written by Rico Gagliano and Andy Hermann.

The partnership between Wondery and UMG is to develop premium original podcasts by tapping into Wondery's critically acclaimed immersive storytelling and drawing upon the breadth of UMG's renowned musical catalog and its iconic roster of artists and labels.

