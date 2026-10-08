Tara Reid, Sofia Milos and More Join ‘Lazarus Syndrome’

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A new crime thriller is bringing together a cast drawn from film, television, and professional wrestling. Tara Reid, Sofia Milos, Al Sapienza, and former WWE star Daria Berenato have joined Lazarus Syndrome, the upcoming feature directed by John Bianco and produced by Stanulis Films.

Steve Stanulis stars in the film alongside Frankie G and Max B, who will also compose the soundtrack. Production is scheduled to begin November 30 at locations throughout New Jersey, with additional casting announcements expected.

A Detective Story With a Psychological Edge

At the center of Lazarus Syndrome is a detective who narrowly survives a botched drug raid. What initially appears to be a close call soon takes a stranger turn as he begins experiencing heightened instincts, fractured memories, and other unexplained changes.

As those effects build, so does his suspicion that surviving the raid came with consequences he does not yet understand.

The role puts Stanulis in material connected to parts of his own background. Before moving into acting and producing, he served as an NYPD officer and later worked in private security. His screen credits include The Sopranos and HBO’s The Deuce.

“Lazarus Syndrome brings together a dynamic cast with range and presence,” said Armand Peri of New Age PR Agency. “Steve’s real-world background gives him a unique connection to this material, and with John Bianco directing, we believe the film has all the ingredients for a gripping, unpredictable thriller.”

Building Around Character-Driven Stories

The feature also fits within the type of work Stanulis Films has been developing. Founded by Stanulis, the independent production company works across film, television, and digital content, with projects spanning crime, drama, dark comedy, documentary, and thriller storytelling.

While Lazarus Syndrome continues in pre-production, the company is also looking at how viewing habits are changing, particularly among younger audiences accustomed to finding entertainment on their phones and consuming stories in shorter installments.

Stanulis Films plans to build a dedicated vertical short-form division alongside its traditional film work. The company sees the format as an opportunity to develop stories around strong concepts, performances, and immediate hooks without relying on the production model of a conventional feature film.

Some vertical projects, depending on their scope, could potentially be produced for budgets around $5,000. That lower cost could allow the company to test concepts and develop original stories more efficiently while continuing to invest in full-length productions.

Expanding Stanulis Films’ Production Model

To support those plans, Stanulis Films is pursuing a $50 million fundraising effort. The company has begun conversations with family offices and entrepreneurs interested in entertainment and short-form media, with Telson Securities handling the raise.

The vertical division is intended to complement, rather than replace, the company’s traditional filmmaking. For Stanulis, the approach draws on years spent working in film and entertainment while recognizing the growing role of mobile-first viewing.

For now, the company’s next traditional feature remains front and center. With Reid, Milos, Sapienza, Berenato, Frankie G, Max B, and Stanulis attached, Lazarus Syndrome is preparing to begin filming across New Jersey on November 30, with more names still to come.

Photo Credit: Steve Stanulis