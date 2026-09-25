Tamta to Headline London Show at Colours Hoxton Following Fashion Week Runway Debut

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Following her runway debut at London Fashion Week, Tamta is returning to the city for a headline performance that brings together the different sides of her creative identity: music, fashion, movement and visual storytelling.

On Friday, 9 October 2026, the Georgian-born Greek artist will take the stage at Colours Hoxton for a new immersive live experience, combining music, choreography, styling and new material. The show comes just weeks after Tamta made her first appearance on the runway at Natasha Zinko's SS27 'Pay Per View' show, marking another step in her increasingly fluid approach to performance and visual expression.

On Friday, 18 September, Tamta joined the cast of Zinko's show at Collins Music Hall, created in collaboration with OnlyFans. Alongside Katie Price and Drea de Matteo, she became part of an immersive presentation that brought fashion, performance and pop culture together around the idea of being seen.

Dressed in a camel leather-effect two-piece, Tamta looked at home in Zinko's world — a natural fit given their longstanding relationship.

'I've worn Natasha for years, so walking her show felt very natural, even though it was my first runway,' Tamta says. 'There's something in her visual language that feels deeply familiar to me growing up in Georgia, and that sense of recognition has always been part of my connection to her work.'

'Pay Per View' explored visibility, identity and the performance of self, drawing on ideas of surveillance and the panopticon. References to fetishwear, workwear, uniforms, club culture and theatrical dressing blurred the lines between fashion, costume and character, while the collaboration with OnlyFans brought questions of attention, self-presentation and visibility further into focus.

For Tamta, the runway appearance was a natural extension of a career that has increasingly moved beyond music alone. With more than 300 million career streams, she has established herself as a pop artist while building a visual identity through fashion, styling and performance.

Her relationship with fashion has included work with designers such as Mugler, while the launch of KIKI MUSIC in 2024 and her 2025 project THE VILLAIN HEROINE have opened further space for experimentation. Her recent releases, including 'sprite' with TEO.x3 and 'IN BERLIN' featuring Ellize, continue to move between pop, fashion and performance.

That creative crossover will be central to her upcoming London show. Rather than separating the musical performance from its visual surroundings, Tamta is developing an experience where choreography, styling, movement and new music work together as part of the same world.

Her appearance at SXSW London as a speaker, alongside her increasingly visual live performances, has also reflected this broader creative direction. The Natasha Zinko runway added another dimension, placing Tamta not just behind the music or within a music video, but directly inside a fashion presentation.

The timing of her return to London therefore feels significant. Only weeks after stepping onto the runway for the first time, Tamta will once again take the stage in the city — this time on her own terms, with a headline performance designed around her evolving artistic identity.

Now working on her next album, she continues to explore the space between music, fashion and performance rather than treating them as separate categories. Her London show offers the opportunity to bring those elements together in a live setting, following a runway debut that demonstrated just how naturally she can move between them.

For Tamta, the next chapter is not about choosing between music and fashion, but allowing the two to inform each other. After making her runway debut at Natasha Zinko's London Fashion Week show, she returns to London ready to turn that momentum into a performance of her own.

Event Details

Friday, 9 October 2026 at Colours Hoxton, London

Tickets: https://link.dice.fm/g00e979829a0

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