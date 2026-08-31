TYLER PERRY'S DOING LIFE Trailer and Key Art to Debut on Netflix
Tyler Perry writes, directs and produces the film alongside Tony L. Strickland and Angi Bones.
By: Rachel Stone
Netflix has debuted the trailer and key art for Tyler Perry's Doing Life, which will release globally on the streaming service on October 2, 2026.
Tyler Perry writes, directs and produces the film alongside Tony L. Strickland and Angi Bones.
The key cast includes Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry, Karen Obilom, Jasmine Sargent, Lucky Johnson and Danielle Moné Truitt.
The film's logline: A single mother fighting to survive and a reformed ex-con with untapped talent find in each other an unlikely second chance.
Credits
Director: Tyler Perry
Writer: Tyler Perry
Producers: Tyler Perry, Tony L. Strickland, Angi Bones
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