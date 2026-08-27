Tyler Perry's Sistas to Return for Second Half of 10th Season on BET

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BET announced that 'Tyler Perry's Sistas' returns for the second half of its milestone 10th season Wednesday, October 7, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, with new episodes airing Wednesdays on BET.

KJ Smith Black, Mignon, and Crystal Reneé Hayslett, Jordan Coleman, and Tunde Oyeneyin return as series regulars, joined by Angela Beyince, Devale Ellis, Brian Jordan, Jr., Chris Warren, Angela Beyince, Branden Wellington and Monti Washington.

The season continues as the people they'd rather leave behind force their way back in. Buried truths surface, betrayals cut deep, and silence becomes its own kind of confession. By the end, no one comes through it unchanged, and the sisterhood is tested like never before.

'Tyler Perry's Sistas' is produced by Tyler Perry Studios. Season 10 is executive produced by Tyler Perry, written by Courtney Glaudé, and directed by Armani Ortiz.

The series has ranked as the network's #1 scripted cable series among Black adults 18-49 for five straight years, and #1 among all Black viewers for three consecutive years.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together. Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience. For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...