TWILIGHT x Drift Fragrance Collection to Launch This Fall

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Drift is launching a Twilight x Drift fragrance collection on September 14, an exclusive home and car fragrance line inspired by The Twilight Saga.

The new scent blends plum butter, moon flower, vanilla velvet and Twilight woods, evoking the atmosphere of Forks, the misty Pacific Northwest setting of the saga.

The collection includes the exclusive Twilight Home Scent Diffuser, a home scent diffuser gift set, a car starter kit and a wood car fragrance gift set, giving fans of the franchise a way to bring The Twilight Saga into their everyday spaces.

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