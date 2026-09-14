TWILIGHT x Drift Fragrance Collection to Launch This Fall
The collaboration includes a home scent diffuser, gift sets and a wood car fragrance kit inspired by the saga.
By: Rachel Stone
Drift is launching a Twilight x Drift fragrance collection on September 14, an exclusive home and car fragrance line inspired by The Twilight Saga.
The new scent blends plum butter, moon flower, vanilla velvet and Twilight woods, evoking the atmosphere of Forks, the misty Pacific Northwest setting of the saga.
The collection includes the exclusive Twilight Home Scent Diffuser, a home scent diffuser gift set, a car starter kit and a wood car fragrance gift set, giving fans of the franchise a way to bring The Twilight Saga into their everyday spaces.
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