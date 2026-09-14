 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

TWILIGHT x Drift Fragrance Collection to Launch This Fall

The collaboration includes a home scent diffuser, gift sets and a wood car fragrance kit inspired by the saga.

By:

Drift is launching a Twilight x Drift fragrance collection on September 14, an exclusive home and car fragrance line inspired by The Twilight Saga.

The new scent blends plum butter, moon flower, vanilla velvet and Twilight woods, evoking the atmosphere of Forks, the misty Pacific Northwest setting of the saga.

The collection includes the exclusive Twilight Home Scent Diffuser, a home scent diffuser gift set, a car starter kit and a wood car fragrance gift set, giving fans of the franchise a way to bring The Twilight Saga into their everyday spaces.

Recent Articles
Photos: Twilight In Concert to Launch 2027 U.S. Tour Jan. 16 in Fayetteville
Photos: Twilight In Concert to Launch 2027 U.S. Tour Jan. 16 in Fayetteville
9/8/2026
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
9/10/2026
SPIRITED AWAY Stage Adaptation Will Come to Cinemas in October
SPIRITED AWAY Stage Adaptation Will Come to Cinemas in October
9/2/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
More Hot Shows Discounts