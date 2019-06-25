TV Land's YOUNGER Partners With The United State of Women On PSA

TV Land's hit series Younger has teamed up with The United State of Women on a Public Service Announcement in support of the Violence Against Women Act. Currently, long-standing funds to help and protect survivors of gender-based violence are under threat. This PSA features the full Younger cast - Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis - urging fans to take action and help get the Violence Against Women Act renewed.

"At a time when women and non-binary people are under attack, it's incredible to have the full Younger cast take a stand to protect women," said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. "We are proud to partner with The United State of Women to help our audience take action to support the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act - and we have no doubt that Liza, Kelsey, Maggie, Diana, Josh, Charles, Lauren and Zane would do the same."

Check out the PSA here:

Jordan Brooks, the Executive Director of the United State of Women said, "The Violence Against Women Act provides critical protections against violence and support for survivors around the country. We are thrilled to partner with TV Land and the cast of Younger to shine a light on the need to reauthorize this incredibly important legislation. We urge people to join our friends at Younger and USOW to take action and make their voices heard today."

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), enacted in 1994, creates and supports comprehensive, cost-effective responses to the pervasive and insidious crimes of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. It is up for reauthorization every five to six years and this year, on April 4th 2019, the House of Representatives passed H.R.1585: the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019, with bipartisan support. H.R.1585 is a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act for five more years. It makes vital improvements that are necessary to prevent domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking and to hold offenders accountable. The Senate has not yet passed a bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. To learn more and take action go to the TheUnitedStateofWomen.org.

The season six premiere of TV Land's hit series Younger recorded its highest-rated season premiere ever in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos on Wednesday, June 12. The series' passionate fan base has helped the series expand off the TV screen to include the five-star reviewed weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered, a weekly after-show entitled Getting Younger, and the launch of a book from Simon and Schuster entitled, Marriage Vacation.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

TV Land is a curated lineup of time-tested sitcoms topped off by breakout hit original series Younger from Darren Star, all available on air, at TVLand.com and on the TV Land app. Younger continues to thrive with a winning combination of comedy and drama, MAKING IT the #1 original ad-supported cable sitcom with women 18-49 and women 25-54 in 2017 and 2018. In addition, TV Land continues to reign as the destination for the best of memorable television series and modern-day classic sitcoms with a programming slate that includes the hit comedies Everybody Loves Raymond, The Goldbergs, The Golden Girls and Two and a Half Men.

The United State of Women (USOW) is a national organization dedicated to convening, connecting, and amplifying voices in the fight for full gender equity. Born out of the Obama Administration's White House Council on Women and Girls, USOW holds a unique position within the movement. Sitting at an uncommon intersection of politics, community engagement, culture change, and leadership development. This profile makes the organization a go-to platform for partners, stakeholders, and our community to address issues facing women through an intersectional lens. Through USOW's bi-annual summit, regional Galvanize events, Ambassador program, and online engagement, they strive to build and strengthen coalitions at all levels, connecting communities to each other in order to enact meaningful change and create a more united state of women.





