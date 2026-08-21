TROYBOI & Morray Team Up on "LA LA LAND" Ahead of FT EP

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TroyBoi and Morray have released a new collaborative single, LA LA LAND, available across streaming platforms. The track is one of the official singles from TroyBoi's upcoming EP, FT, which is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

TroyBoi has recently released 'Jungle' with Shiwa, 'Way Better' with Toxic Rob and 'HUSH' with Daya. 'La La Land' continues this momentum, bringing together two distinct musical styles: TroyBoi's production and Morray's soulful vocal hooks.

Driven by Morray's classic vocals and a wonky, syncopated melody, 'La La Land' serves as a direct throwback to TroyBoi's most iconic Signature Sound. The track seamlessly balances soulful melodic rap with heavy-hitting low-end bounce built specifically for festival mainstages and summer rotations. Riding the wave straight into peak season, this one is primed to be an instant classic for the masses.

'I've been a fan of Morray for a while,' says TroyBoi. 'I sent him the instrumental and he immediately connected with it. We both saw it as an opportunity to step into each other's worlds. That's exactly what this EP is about—bringing together different artists, influences, and styles, while keeping my production as the common thread that ties everything together.'

'La La Land' anchors the rollout for TroyBoi's FT EP, a collection of collaborations highlighting his versatility across hip-hop, electronic, and R&B production. The full EP drops August 21, accompanied by his intimate Hear2Move Tour series across North America tour and festival appearances throughout the fall.

LA LA LAND follows a string of recent collaborations from TroyBoi, including tracks with Shiwa, Toxic Rob and Daya, all tied to the forthcoming FT EP. TroyBoi has said the project centers on bringing together different artists and styles while his production serves as a consistent thread across the collection.

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