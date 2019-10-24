TRANSPARENT Creator Jill Soloway Will Direct a Sally Ride Biopic

Article Pixel Oct. 24, 2019  
TRANSPARENT Creator Jill Soloway Will Direct a Sally Ride Biopic

Deadline reports that "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway will direct a new biopic about Sally Ride, the first AMERICAN WOMAN in space.

Lionsgate will produce "Ride" from a script by Cassie Pappas.

The film will explore the life of Ride and her historic mission on the Challenger space shuttle in in 1983, her first of two trips into space.

Soloway has several projects in the works. They will adapt comic book character Red Sonja's story into a film; they are also working on "Mothertrucker," a new drama with Julianne Moore.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas & Robert Carradine Will Reprise Their Roles in LIZZIE MCGUIRE Reboot
  • BBC Two Announces Cast for Factual Drama SALISBURY
  • NMPA Gold & Platinum Gala Honors Nashville's Biggest Hit Songwriters
  • SKINLAB to Release New Album VENOMOUS