TLC Dominates Cable Network Television on Sunday Nights With Record-Breaking Ratings & Leading Series

On Sunday July 23, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days ranked as the #1 telecast in all of television among A18-49 with a .98 L3 rating and W18-34 with a .69 L3 rating.

Immediately following Before The 90 Days, TLC’s freshman breakout hit MATCH ME ABROAD earned a 1.08 L3 rating among W25-54 and a 0.83 L3 rating among P25-54. Both series on this powerhouse Sunday night stack delivered season highs.

TLC was the #1 ad supported cable network in prime for the week ending Sunday, July 23rd among W25-54, 18-49 and 18-34.

