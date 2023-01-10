Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TITANTIC Returns to Theaters in February For 25th Anniversary

TITANTIC Returns to Theaters in February For 25th Anniversary

The film opens in theaters on Friday, February 10.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The trailer and poster for the 25th Anniversary Re-Release of James Cameron's Academy Award®- winning "Titanic" are available now. The film opens in theaters on Friday, February 10.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron's multi-Academy Award®-winning "Titanic" will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

"Titanic" won a record 11 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. Upon its initial release in 1997, the film became the #1 all-time global box office champ and is currently the third highest grossing film worldwide.

Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios present A Lightstorm Entertainment Production, "Titanic," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton. Written and Directed by James Cameron, the film was Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with Rae Sanchini serving as Executive Producer.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHAPE ISLAND Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHAPE ISLAND Series Trailer
The series features the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”) as the Narrator, Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Square, Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (“Blockers”) as Circle.  Watch the video trailer for the new series now!
VIDEO: Ashlee Simpson Ross & Adam DiMarco on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Ashlee Simpson Ross & Adam DiMarco on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Ashlee shares it’s been almost 20 years since her debut album, “Autobiography.” Later in the show, breakout star of “The White Lotus” Adam DiMarco joins Jennifer and reveals he wasn’t a big drinker until his co-star Jennifer Coolidge invited him to drink wine together. Watch videos from the episode now!
Peacock Sets Fourth REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Cast Photo
Peacock Sets Fourth REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Cast
The new season will include Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Vicki Gunvalson, Caroline Manzo, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi. In the upcoming season, cross-franchise icons come together as they jet off to exotic Marrakech for the trip of a lifetime.

From This Author - Michael Major


Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG FilmPaul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
January 9, 2023

Hey, old friend! Actor Paul Mescal has joined the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Mescal steps into the lead role of Franklin Shephard, replacing originally announced star Blake Jenner.
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer
January 9, 2023

Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. Watch the video trailer now!
Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'
January 9, 2023

Julio Iglesias Jr., has released “Careless Whisper,” a spellbinding duet with four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel. The new rendition features Julio’s warm, soulful vocals and Jewel’s inimitably sweet voice paired with a delicate samba beat that breathes new life into the beloved George Michael classic.
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film TrailerVIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer
January 9, 2023

AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in FebruaryFinal STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February
January 9, 2023

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.
share